FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Alstom puts Belfort closure on hold pending government plan: unions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Alstom puts Belfort closure on hold pending government plan: unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the main plant of the French engineering giant Alstom in Belfort, France, September 16, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Plans for the partial closure of Alstom's historic Belfort site in northeastern France are on hold pending the presentation of a government plan aimed at helping the train maker to maintain production, unions said on Monday.

Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge told workers' representatives that the closure plan was suspended until the plans had been disclosed, a CFE-CGC union official said.

The government is due to present its proposals on Sept. 30.

The Socialist-led government is in talks with Alstom to prevent the company transferring manufacturing from the plant, which made France's first high-speed trains as well as the company's first steam engine in 1880.

Alstom, which is 20 percent state-owned, unleashed a political storm seven months ahead of a presidential election when it announced plans to stop producing trains at Belfort and transfer more than 400 workers to other sites.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Edited by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.