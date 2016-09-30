Alstom unions, minister to meet Tuesday over Belfort plant

A view shows the main plant of the French engineering giant Alstom in Belfort, France, September 16, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - France's junior industry minister Christophe Sirugue said on Friday he would meet Alstom unions on Tuesday to discuss how to keep the trainmaker from stopping production at its historic Belfort plant in eastern France.

Eager to avoid a high-profile industrial shutdown seven months before a presidential election, the Socialist government has promised a plan to keep production at the factory, which makes locomotives and built Alstom's first steam engines in the 1880s.

Alstom's management aims to transfer 400 jobs from Belfort to other sites in France as it winds down production there, keeping it only for carrying out maintenance.

Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge has argued that it has little choice but to shift production from Belfort because of a dearth of French orders in the coming years.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday morning in Belfort and be followed by a press conference.

"I will make proposals during the meeting," Sirugue told Reuters.

An Alstom spokeswoman said the company had postponed a Europe-wide works committee meeting scheduled for the same day.