a year ago
French government not eying greater control of Alstom: minister
September 12, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

French government not eying greater control of Alstom: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French engineering group Alstom is seen at the plant in Aytre near La Rochelle, France, August 31, 2016.Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is not at the moment considering raising the level of control it wields over Alstom, Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue said in response to a journalist's question on that option as a means of helping the trainmaker.

Alstom said last week it planned to stop making trains in Belfort, eastern France, transferring production to its plant in Reichshoffen further north by the end of 2018. The Belfort site will be refocused on maintenance and repairs.

The government, which faces an election next April and has intervened to say it wants production to continue at the Belfort site where some 400 jobs are at stake, controls 20 percent of the voting rights in the company.

Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue, asked on RTL radio if a greater degree of state control over the firm's capital was on the cards, replied: "At this moment in time that is not our objective."

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
