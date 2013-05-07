FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande says France taking AQIM threat seriously after video
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 7, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande says France taking AQIM threat seriously after video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande delivers a statment on the situation in Mali at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said France was taking seriously the threat from al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) after a purported leader of the Islamist group called for attacks on French interests in a video on Tuesday.

“We are taking very seriously the threat from AQIM, which this reminds us of,” Hollande told a news conference, when asked about the clip in which a bearded man named as Abu Obeida Yusef al-Annabi, a senior AQIM official, calls for attacks on French interests around the world.

The video’s authenticity could not immediately be verified.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.