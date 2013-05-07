Hollande says France taking AQIM threat seriously after video

France's President Francois Hollande delivers a statment on the situation in Mali at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said France was taking seriously the threat from al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) after a purported leader of the Islamist group called for attacks on French interests in a video on Tuesday.

“We are taking very seriously the threat from AQIM, which this reminds us of,” Hollande told a news conference, when asked about the clip in which a bearded man named as Abu Obeida Yusef al-Annabi, a senior AQIM official, calls for attacks on French interests around the world.

The video’s authenticity could not immediately be verified.