Areva may cut 3,500 French jobs, sell mines: paper
May 6, 2015

Areva may cut 3,500 French jobs, sell mines: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Struggling French nuclear power group Areva may sell mining assets and cut as many as 3,500 jobs, or 10 percent of its domestic workforce in a restructuring, newspaper Le Figaro said on Wednesday.

Areva management is preparing to present the planned cuts to unions at the 87 percent state-owned group, according to a preview of the French daily newspaper’s May 7 edition, which did not cite sources.

A spokesman for Areva did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
