Chechen suspects released without charge in France
March 1, 2013 / 5:33 PM / 5 years ago

Chechen suspects released without charge in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID/PARIS (Reuters) - Three Chechens arrested on Friday on suspicion of being Islamist militants have been released without charge, the Paris prosecutor’s office told Reuters.

Agents from France’s secret service had arrested the trio on Tuesday as part of a joint French-Spanish operation.

One suspect, Ali Dokaev, was arrested in Noyon, around 100 km from Paris, while the other two, Elsy Issakov and Mourad Idrissov, were detained in the French capital.

Chechnya, a mostly Muslim region in southern Russia, has been the site of two wars pitting federal forces against separatist rebels since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. The conflicts spawned an Islamist insurgency that persists in Chechnya and neighboring provinces.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid and Gerard Bon in Paris; Writing by Clare Kane, Paul Day; Editing by Jason Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
