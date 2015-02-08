FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France holds six in suspected terrorism ring: interior minister
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 8, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 3 years ago

France holds six in suspected terrorism ring: interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve speaks to journalists at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Six individuals suspected of belonging to a terrorist network were arrested in southern France on Sunday, the French interior minister said.

In a short statement, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said police arrested the suspects early on Sunday morning in the Toulouse and Albi regions. It gave no further details.

France is on high alert one month after the Islamist attacks in Paris, in which 17 people were killed. Police are struggling to monitor an estimated 1,200 radical Islamists and some 200 people who have returned from fighting with militant groups in Syria and Iraq.

The arrests come five days after police broke up another suspected terrorism ring north of Paris in Saint-Seine-Denis and in the Lyon area, arresting eight people.

On Saturday, investigating magistrates put five individuals in that case under formal investigation, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.