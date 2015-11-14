FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police at Pullman hotel in Paris, Eiffel tower area evacuated: witnesses
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 9:09 PM / 2 years ago

Police at Pullman hotel in Paris, Eiffel tower area evacuated: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police have evacuated the area around the Paris Eiffel tower and the surrounding Champ de Mars park, a Reuters witness saw on Saturday.

Heavy police presence was seen at the Pullman Hotel on Avenue de Suffren near the Eiffel tower, another eyewitness, who lives along Champ de Mars told Reuters. He declined to be identified.

Other witnesses also confirmed the presence of heavily armed police at the site of the hotel.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

