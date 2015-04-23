FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five attacks foiled in France since Charlie Hebdo killings: PM
April 23, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 2 years ago

Five attacks foiled in France since Charlie Hebdo killings: PM

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls delivers a speech to present a plan to fight racism and anti-Semitism at the Prefecture in Creteil near Paris April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have thwarted five attacks, including a suspected plan to target church-goers foiled in recent days, since the Islamist killings at a satirical weekly and Jewish food shop in January, Prime Minster Manuel Valls said on Thursday.

“Never has the threat been so high,” Valls told France Inter radio, noting the fact that hundreds of French nationals were now in Syria where they risked being radicalized.

Valls was speaking a day after authorities said they had arrested a 24-year-old Algerian national in Paris suspected of the murder of a woman at the weekend and an aborted plan to launch an armed attack on at least one church.

Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
