French teacher 'invented' story about Islamist attack: judicial source

PARIS (Reuters) - A teacher who had claimed he was assaulted in a school north of Paris by a man acting for Islamic State was making the story up, the Paris prosecutor’s office told Reuters on Monday.

“He is being interviewed with a view to establishing the reasons for this invented story,” an official said.

Earlier on Monday, other French officials told how the teacher had reported that a hooded man claiming a link to the militant Islamist group had attacked him with a knife-like weapon as he prepared for classes in a school north of Paris.