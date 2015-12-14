FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French teacher 'invented' story about Islamist attack: judicial source
December 14, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

French teacher 'invented' story about Islamist attack: judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A teacher who had claimed he was assaulted in a school north of Paris by a man acting for Islamic State was making the story up, the Paris prosecutor’s office told Reuters on Monday.

“He is being interviewed with a view to establishing the reasons for this invented story,” an official said.

Earlier on Monday, other French officials told how the teacher had reported that a hooded man claiming a link to the militant Islamist group had attacked him with a knife-like weapon as he prepared for classes in a school north of Paris.

Reporting by Chine Labbe and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus

