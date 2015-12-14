FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French teacher 'invented' story about Islamist attack: judicial source
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

French teacher 'invented' story about Islamist attack: judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A teacher who had claimed he was assaulted in a school north of Paris by a man acting for Islamic State was making the story up, the Paris prosecutor’s office told Reuters on Monday.

“He is being interviewed with a view to establishing the reasons for this invented story,” an official said.

Earlier on Monday, other French officials told how the teacher had reported that a hooded man claiming a link to the militant Islamist group had attacked him with a knife-like weapon as he prepared for classes in a school north of Paris.

Reporting by Chine Labbe and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.