#World News
February 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Algeria jails man suspected of links to Paris attacks ringleader

The Eiffel Tower lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag is reflected in the Trocadero fountains in Paris, France, November 23, 2015, a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian authorities have jailed a man with dual Algerian and Belgian citizenship for links with the ringleader of the Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a court statement said on Saturday.

The court in the Algerian city of Bejaia said 29-year-old Zahir Mehdaoui, a resident of Brussels, had been charged with belonging to a terrorist group active overseas.

The court provided no further details and it was not clear when Mehdaoui was arrested.

Islamist militants killed 130 people at a sports stadium, a string of cafes and a concert hall in and near Paris on Nov. 13.

Abaaoud, a 28-year-old Belgian citizen, died when police laid siege to his hideout flat in Saint Denis, north of Paris, five days later.

Writing by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Gareth Jones

