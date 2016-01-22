Belgium charges man with involvement in Paris attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors said on Friday they had charged one of two people detained earlier this week with terrorist offences in connection with the militant attacks in Paris which killed 130 people.

The person charged was identified as Zakaria J, born in 1986. The other person detained this week was released.

Prosecutors said another suspect, identified as Ayoub B and detained in December, had been released as there was no longer sufficient evidence to hold him.

With one person released and another person now formally charged, the number of people in Belgian custody related to the Paris attacks is 10.