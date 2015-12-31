FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande invokes French terrorism threat, defends passport-stripping
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 31, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande invokes French terrorism threat, defends passport-stripping

French President Francois Hollande, seen on a television screen in a living room in Asnieres, France, gestures as he gives his traditional New Year speech in a pre-recorded presentation at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Thursday France was “not finished with terrorism” and used a new year’s message to defend controversial plans to strip citizenship from those convicted of terrorism offences.

“The threat is still there,” he said in a televised address. “It remains in fact at its highest level, and we are regularly disrupting planned attacks.”

The French leader defended proposed constitutional changes to support a crackdown on militants following November’s deadly Islamist attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people.

Under the plans, French-born dual passport holders could be stripped of their nationality - a sanction currently applicable only to naturalized citizens.

The proposals, yet to go before the French National Assembly and Senate, have divided Hollande’s ruling Socialists and drawn veiled criticism from his own justice minister, Christine Taubira.

“I made a choice in good conscience that was proportionate to what France has suffered,” Hollande said.

“The debate is legitimate and I respect it,” he said, while adding: “Where your protection is concerned, France must remain united and make the right decisions.”

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.