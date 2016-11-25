FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Police detain suspect after woman murdered in French retirement home
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 9 months ago

Police detain suspect after woman murdered in French retirement home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONTPELLIER, France (Reuters) - A 47-year-old former soldier was arrested on Friday on suspicion of killing a woman in a retirement home in southern France where about 60 Roman Catholic missionaries live, a source close to the investigation said.

The man, who was arrested near his house, is a former employee of the retirement home, the source said.

French police launched a manhunt on Thursday after finding the woman dead in the home near the town of Montpellier.

Related Coverage

France has been under a state of emergency since a wave of Islamist attacks last year, but police ruled out any terrorism link in the death of the woman.

French gendarmes stand guard near a retirement home in Montferrier-sur-Lez, near Montpellier, southern France, November 25, 2016.Jean-Paul Pelissier

"At this stage we can't say exactly what the perpetrator's motive was, but what we can say is that there is no link, none at all, with Islamist terrorism," Montpellier prosecutor Christophe Barret told reporters.

Security forces were called to the home in Montferrier-sur-Lez, about 10 km (6 miles) north of Montpellier, late on Thursday, after a woman who had been bound and gagged freed herself and escaped.

Slideshow (10 Images)

On entering the building, police found the body of a 54-year-old linen maid who had been stabbed several times, Barret said.

He said investigators had found a car near the scene of the crime that contained a replica firearm and other materials that enabled them to identify a suspect.

Retired missionaries with past service in Africa and several nuns live in the home.

Reporting by Jean-Paul Pelissier, Chine Labbe, Gerard Bon and Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish and Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.