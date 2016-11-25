FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
No Islamist 'terrorism' link to attack on French missionaries' home: official
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 9 months ago

No Islamist 'terrorism' link to attack on French missionaries' home: official

French gendarmes stand guard near a retirement home in Montferrier-sur-Lez, near Montpellier, southern France, November 25, 2016.Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTPELLIER, France (Reuters) - An attack on a retirement home for missionaries is not linked to Islamic "terrorism", French public prosecutor Christophe Barret said on Friday.

"There is no link whatsoever with Islamic terrorism," Barret, who is the public prosecutor for the southern French city of Montpellier, told reporters at a news conference

Barret added that police were still searching for the man suspected to have carried out Thursday night's attack on the home, which left one woman dead.

He said that police had identified the suspect and were also carrying out searches on a suspicious car found near the scene of the crime, which contained a replica firearm.

Reporting by Jean-Paul Pelissier; writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.