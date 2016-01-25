FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain examining latest purported Islamic State video
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 11:45 AM / in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abul Qa'Qa' al-Baljiki' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. REUTERS/al-Hayat Media Center of IS via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is examining the latest video published on Sunday by the media center of Islamic State, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman said on Monday.

The video contained an apparent threat to Britain as well as purporting to show images and last statements of nine of the people who took part in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people on Nov. 13.

“We are in the process of examining this latest propaganda video which is another move from an appalling terrorist group that’s clearly in decline and in retreat,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

