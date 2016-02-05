FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1957 Ferrari racing car sold at auction for record $35.6 million
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 5, 2016 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

1957 Ferrari racing car sold at auction for record $35.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look at a red 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti model on display at the Paris Retromobile fair in Paris, France, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - A 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti was sold for a record 32 million euros ($35.6 million) at an auction in Paris on Friday.

Some of the most famous drivers of the time raced at the car’s wheel and the Italian manufacturer won the Constructors’ World Championship title in 1957.

The previous record was held by another Ferrari, a 250 GTO which went for 28.5 million euros in 2014, Managing Director for Artcurial Motocars auction house Matthieu Lamoure said.

Reporting by Lucien Libert; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Catherine Evans

