Quicken Loans shakes up top management ranks
Quicken Loans, the second largest U.S. mortgage lender, has promoted President Jay Farner to chief executive in a shakeup of its top management, the company announced on Friday.
PARIS French car manufacturer PSA said on Wednesday it was proposing a pay rise of an average of 1.6 percent to its workforce for 2017.
This compared to a rise of 1.25 percent in 2016, the group said in a statement.
The proposal will now be put to the trade unions.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Richard Balmforth)
Quicken Loans, the second largest U.S. mortgage lender, has promoted President Jay Farner to chief executive in a shakeup of its top management, the company announced on Friday.
ROME (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A boom in demand for meat in Asia threatens to fuel the spread of disease from animals to humans, as boosting production often takes priority over food safety, a United Nations agency warned.
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - While Australians strugge to keep their air conditioners humming as a heatwave threatens to overwhelm the country's power grid, U.S. scientists say they have found a way to cool homes without using electricity or water.