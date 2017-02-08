The Peugeot logo is seen on the new Peugeot Expert van during a show at Peugeot Citroen PSA Sevelnord carmaker factory in Hordain, northern France, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French car manufacturer PSA said on Wednesday it was proposing a pay rise of an average of 1.6 percent to its workforce for 2017.

This compared to a rise of 1.25 percent in 2016, the group said in a statement.

The proposal will now be put to the trade unions.

