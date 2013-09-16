FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to increase tax on high-emission cars: paper
September 16, 2013 / 7:38 PM / 4 years ago

France to increase tax on high-emission cars: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is to raise the maximum levy on purchases of cars with high emissions to 8,000 euros from 6,000, a measure that could bring in 100 million euros ($133.53 million) in tax receipts next year, newspaper Les Echos reported.

The new measure is also expected to include a curb on subsidies for low-emission vehicles, the newspaper said in a preview of its front page due to be published on Tuesday, without citing its sources.

The two-pronged system was introduced in 2008 under former president Nicolas Sarkozy in a bid to promote the sale of vehicles with low emissions.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by David Evans

