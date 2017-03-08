FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Dutch tourist dead and two missing after avalanche at French resort
March 8, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 5 months ago

One Dutch tourist dead and two missing after avalanche at French resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France (Reuters) - An avalanche in the French skiing resort of Valfrejus has resulted in the death of one Dutch national, with two other Dutch citizens missing, local police said on Wednesday.

The police added they were continuing to search for the two missing skiers, after having found the victim's body overnight.

The avalanche occurred after a similar incident at the resort of Tignes earlier this week, where emergency staff managed to rescue skiers caught up by the sudden downrush of snow.

Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

