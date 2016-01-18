FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avalanche in French Alps kills five military, two others injured
#World News
January 18, 2016 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Avalanche in French Alps kills five military, two others injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON (Reuters) - An avalanche killed at least five military personnel and seriously injured two other servicemen on Monday while they were skiing in the French Alps, local authorities said.

The avalanche happened in early afternoon in Valfrejus in the department of Savoie and caught 51 military personnel by surprise as they were skiing off-piste, the police said in a statement. Rescue operations were still ongoing, it added.

An avalanche in the French alps on Jan. 13 killed two teenagers and a Ukrainian adult skier.

Reporting by Catherine Legrange and Marine Pennetier; writing by Matthias Blamont; editing by John Irish

