Avalanche in French Alps kills five military, two others injured

LYON (Reuters) - An avalanche killed at least five military personnel and seriously injured two other servicemen on Monday while they were skiing in the French Alps, local authorities said.

The avalanche happened in early afternoon in Valfrejus in the department of Savoie and caught 51 military personnel by surprise as they were skiing off-piste, the police said in a statement. Rescue operations were still ongoing, it added.

An avalanche in the French alps on Jan. 13 killed two teenagers and a Ukrainian adult skier.