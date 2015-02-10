FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French women switched at birth to receive 400,000 euros: court
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 10, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 3 years ago

French women switched at birth to receive 400,000 euros: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GRASSE, France (Reuters) - Two women switched at birth more than 20 years ago will both receive 400,000 euros ($451,760) in damages, a court in southern France ruled on Tuesday.

The court in the town of Grasse also ordered that the private clinic responsible for the mixup pay 300,000 euros each to three of the parents concerned, as well as 60,000 euros each to the brothers and sisters of the plaintiffs.

One of the two mothers discovered that her child was not biologically hers when they took a DNA test in 2004, 10 years after the girl’s birth.

Both girls were suffering from jaundice at birth and were placed in the same incubator at the clinic in Cannes, on the Mediterranean coast.

A nurse then switched the babies upon returning them to their respective mothers. The women expressed doubts about the identities of the babies at the time, but were told that no mistake had been made.

The families had sought 12 million euros in damages.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Nick Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.