Five dead babies found in house in southern France

PARIS (Reuters) - Police have found the corpses of four babies in the freezer at a house in southern France, after a man reported finding a dead baby in a cooler bag in his family’s home, a police source told Reuters on Thursday.

Police searched the house in Louchats, close to Bordeaux, on Thursday evening after a man reported finding the body of a newborn baby at home. The man, 40, told police he did not know whether his wife had been pregnant.

The mother, aged 35, has been hospitalized and will undergo a medical exam.