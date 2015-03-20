FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead babies found in house in southern France
March 20, 2015 / 12:34 AM / 2 years ago

Five dead babies found in house in southern France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police have found the corpses of four babies in the freezer at a house in southern France, after a man reported finding a dead baby in a cooler bag in his family’s home, a police source told Reuters on Thursday.

Police searched the house in Louchats, close to Bordeaux, on Thursday evening after a man reported finding the body of a newborn baby at home. The man, 40, told police he did not know whether his wife had been pregnant.

The mother, aged 35, has been hospitalized and will undergo a medical exam.

Reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ken Wills

