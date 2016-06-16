FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French court rejects drug suspect's bail payment in hundreds of smelly banknotes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
June 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

French court rejects drug suspect's bail payment in hundreds of smelly banknotes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France (Reuters) - A suspected drugs dealer facing trial in France tried to pay his half-million-euro ($559,000) bail in cash - but he ended up back behind bars after prosecutors objected to a payment in 1,000 banknotes smelling of glue.

A public prosecutor explained to the court in Lyon his surprise when 29 people turned up to produce the payment on the suspect's behalf in envelopes filled with large-denomination banknotes.

The 30-year-old suspect was ordered back to jail until his trial in September on drug dealing charges, despite his lawyer's plea that the bail order did not stipulate payment had to be made by cheque.

The attempted payment prompted the court to order a separate money-laundering enquiry. It was not clear whether the banknotes would be returned to those who proffered them.

Reporting by Catheirne Lagrange; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.