PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday that proposals by some European Parliament members regarding the structural reform of systemic banks in the euro zone would unfairly penalize French and German banks.

“It’s necessary to regulate risks, created by trading activities, so we should control all the banks that could potentially create such risks,” Valls told the French parliament.