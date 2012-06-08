For French banks, breaking up is hard to plan

PARIS (Reuters) - French banks are hoping for the best while planning for the worst.

The country’s top lenders are exploring a variety of options ahead of expected moves by new President Francois Hollande to split up their operations.

Ring-fencing banks’ risk-taking businesses from mainstream retail functions was a key plank of Hollande’s election campaign, which also promised to hit lenders with more taxes and tighter regulation.

In response, the banks are mounting a rearguard lobbying action to limit what could be the hefty costs of potential legislation.

With the support of their regulator and the French Treasury, lenders have defended the “universal bank” model under which a bank sells everything from unglamorous household loans to complex derivatives.

The banks regard this model as less prone to failure than pure-play businesses like Northern Rock or Lehman Brothers.

But at the same time, bankers and industry sources say, lenders including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are testing a range of scenarios, from ring-fencing retail banking units on the lines of the UK’s Vickers Reform to more specific limits on trading and investing like those set out in the U.S. Volcker Rule.

“The banks are all lobbying hard to limit the fallout,” said a person familiar with the matter. “Ultimately with this kind of debate it ends up boiling down to terminology - what is ‘risky’, what isn’t - and the final product ends up not changing much.”

A Vickers-type shake-up would cost a “staggering” amount, one banking source said, while a Volcker approach would be more easily absorbed - if only because banks like SocGen have already cut back on proprietary trading activities in anticipation.

“It’s clear that the banks are preparing themselves, but with such a wide range of scenarios there is also a lot of uncertainty,” said Benoit Sommier, head of Paris-based consultancy Altiad.

BNP and SocGen both declined to comment.

BNP Paribas Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told newspaper Le Monde last month that the bank was open to Hollande’s regulatory reforms although he argued that some of its market activities were “as indispensable to the economy as credit.”

UNDER ONE ROOF

French banks have publicly said they would favor a Volcker approach at an EU-wide level - the kind of reform that would fall within the remit of a European Commission review of bank structures headed by Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, which is due to finalize its results in the coming weeks.

Few expect the panel to recommend splitting lenders into separate retail and investment banking arms.

Germany and France, for example, are keen defenders of the universal banking model where retail and investment banking operations sit under one roof.

The EU has also rejected calls from the United States to copy its Volcker Rule, a U.S. reform which curbs proprietary trading at banks.

A Volcker-type rule could slash up to 500 million euros ($628.15 million) a year from French banks’ collective profits, according to Citigroup analysts, who added that a full retail ring-fencing could cost them three times that.

Industry insiders have extended the debate to what would constitute “proprietary trading” under a French-style Volcker rule, which the architect of Hollande’s program said was his preferred option.

Bank chiefs and regulators insist French lenders do not put “one euro” of depositors’ money towards prop trading, saying they deal in more client-focused activity - such as market-making for financial products - which uses capital for trading positions for the client’s benefit rather than the bank‘s.

Several bankers cast doubt on this idea, saying prop trading has been cut back but not eradicated.

“At SocGen, we saw the prop desk broken up and spread out only towards the end of 2011 as part of a wider overhaul,” said one executive. “The aim is to be prepared at least for Volcker.” ($1 = 0.6506 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7960 euros)