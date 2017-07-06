French Minister of Ecological and Social Transition Nicolas Hulot attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

PARIS France will take measures to restrict the use of palm oil in the production of biofuels with the aim of reducing indirect deforestation, French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Thursday.

"We will close a window that was giving the possibility to incorporate palm oil in biofuels," Hulot said as he was presenting a wider plan on the fight against climate change.

He did not detail the measures envisaged to restrict palm oil use but said he wanted to stop "imported deforestation" in France, pointing to non sustainable palm oil and soybeans.

Palm oil is among vegetable oils used to make biodiesel.

France's largest biodiesel producer Avril said last month it would reduce output, notably due to increasing competition from cheaper imported palm oil.

