Cameron expresses sympathies to France over factory incident
June 26, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

Cameron expresses sympathies to France over factory incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to President Francois Hollande on Friday to convey his sympathies over what a British government source said appeared to be an appalling incident at a gas factory in France.

“The Prime Minister has just spoken to President Hollande to express his sympathies for what looks like an appalling incident there,” the source said.

“It clearly looks an extremely concerning situation and our thoughts are with all those affected by it.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

