FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande says attack in France was of 'a terrorist nature'
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Hollande says attack in France was of 'a terrorist nature'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that an attack that morning in southeast France was of “a terrorist nature” and that a suspect had been arrested and identified.

“The attack was of a terrorist nature since a body was discovered, decapitated and with inscriptions. As I speak, there is one fatality and two injured,” Hollande told a news conference in Brussels, where he was attending an EU summit.

He added that a considerable police force had been deployed in the region and other industrial sites protected to avoid any further incidents.

Two assailants rammed a car into the premises of a U.S. gas company in southeast France on Friday, exploding gas containers. A decapitated head covered in Arab writing was found at the site.

Reporting By Barbara Lewis; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.