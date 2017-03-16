Lagarde says blast at Paris IMF office 'cowardly act of violence'

PARIS (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde condemned an explosion at the IMF's Paris office on Thursday as "a cowardly act of violence."

The explosion, after a letter was opened, "caused injuries to one of our staff," Lagarde said in a statement.

"I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate. We are working closely with the French authorities to investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our staff," she said.