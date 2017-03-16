Lagarde hopes wounded IMF staffer will soon leave hospital

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - IMF chief Christine Lagarde said she hoped an IMF staff member who was wounded by an explosion at the International Monetary Fund's Paris office on Thursday will soon be released from hospital.

"The person that was injured is in hospital and hopefully will be released in the not so distant future," Lagarde told an audience at a banking conference in Frankfurt.

"I want to reiterate that we at the IMF and many other people of the international community condemn this act of violence ... on an institution that serves the community."