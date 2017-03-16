Explosion at IMF Paris office caused by homemade device: police

PARIS (Reuters) - An explosion at the IMF's offices in Paris, which injured one employee, was caused by a homemade device, said the head of the French capital's police force on Thursday.

"It was something that was fairly homemade," police chief Michel Cadot told reporters.

Cadot said there had been some telephone threats made in recent days, but it was not clear if these were linked to the incident at the IMF's offices.

President Francois Hollande said French authorities would do all they could to find those responsible for the incident.