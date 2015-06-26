FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anti-terrorist police to investigate southeast France attack-prosecutor
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Anti-terrorist police to investigate southeast France attack-prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Friday that the anti-terrorist police branch was deployed to investigate an attack which left one person dead and several wounded in southeast France.

A probe has been opened for murder and attempted murder in an organized group in relation to terrorism, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

French media said a decapitated head was found at the site, along with a flag bearing Islamist inscriptions.

A police source said he could not confirm the decapitation but said it seemed as though this was the case. One suspect had been arrested, a local official told BFM TV.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan

