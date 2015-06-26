FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in French attack watched for radicalization: minister
June 26, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Suspect in French attack watched for radicalization: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST-QUENTIN FALLAVIER, France (Reuters) - The suspect arrested for a French Islamist attack did not have a criminal record but had been under watch as being possibly radicalized, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

“This person was the subject of an ”S“ (”security“) file for radicalization in 2006, which wasn’t renewed in 2008. He didn’t have a criminal record,” Cazeneuve told journalists at the scene of the attack. He added that police had detained other possible accomplices.

Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John

