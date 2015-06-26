FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. law enforcement officials in touch with France over attack
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. law enforcement officials in touch with France over attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement officials are in touch with their counterparts in France regarding an attack on a U.S.-owned factory, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the White House does not have an intelligence assessment “at this time.”

An assailant triggered an explosion by ramming a delivery van into gas containers at a U.S.-owned gas company in southeastern France in what French President Francois Hollande has described as a terrorist attack.

A decapitated body covered in Arabic writing was found at the scene.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
