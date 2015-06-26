FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France attack not designed to target U.S. company: French official
June 26, 2015 / 5:38 PM / 2 years ago

France attack not designed to target U.S. company: French official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A French government spokesman said the attack Friday on a U.S.-owned factory in southeastern France was not designed as an attack on an American company.

“There isn’t evidence that would justify such a conclusion,” French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told reporters at a lunch in Washington.

An assailant triggered an explosion when he rammed a delivery van into gas containers at the facility in what the French president has called a terrorist attack. A decapitated body covered in Arabic writing was found at the scene.

