An employee walks behind the logo of BNP Paribas in a company's building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were dropping an inquiry into alleged insider trading by several executives at French bank BNP Paribas.

An investigation was opened in October over share transactions held by several top executives while the bank was targeted by a U.S. sanctions violations probe.

Prosecutors said in a statement they found no signs of insider trading.