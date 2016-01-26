FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris lycees briefly evacuated after false bomb alert
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Paris lycees briefly evacuated after false bomb alert

A French police car is seen outside the Lycee Henri IV after police intervened at Paris high schools ater five of them received a bomb threat by telephone around mid-morning, in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Students at five Paris high schools returned to class on Tuesday after thousands of them had to be evacuated following bomb threats in anonymous phone calls, the Paris education authority said.

Police intervened at the Henri IV, Louis Le Grand, Fenelon, Condorcet, Montaigne and Charlemagne schools, all prestigious schools in up-market areas, after five of them received bomb threats around mid-morning, the Paris education authority said.

Students were confined to the schoolyards and safe places for several hours while bomb squads and police dogs inspected the premises. No devices were found so far.

“It’s probably just a malicious caller,” an official at the Louis Le Grand lycee told Reuters.

Checks were still being made in one school but class had resumed in all other academies by mid-afternoon, a spokeswoman at the Paris education board said.

France has been on high alert since militant Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris on Nov. 13.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus and Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.