France sells extra 444 million euros of long-term debt
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

France sells extra 444 million euros of long-term debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France sold an additional 444 million euros of long-term bonds, or OATs, on Tuesday following an auction on April 5, debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT) said.

AFT said it had sold an additional 350 million euros of its 3.00 percent 10-year OAT, and an additional 94 million euros of its bond due in April 2026 with a coupon of 3.5 percent.

The Tresor routinely sells extra debt in this manner.

Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction, but also have the option, for a limited period after the sale, of buying extra securities at the average auction price.

The amount they can buy after the auction at the average sale price is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.

Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alison Williams

