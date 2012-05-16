French yield hits low at first Hollande auction

PARIS (Reuters) - Strong demand at the first auction of medium-term French debt since Francois Hollande was elected president pushed the yield on benchmark five-year bonds to a record low as investors sought a safehaven amid the euro zone’s deepening crisis.

The Agence France Tresor public debt management agency sold 7.996 billion euros ($10.21 billion) of fixed rate medium-term debt, at the top of a target range of 7-8 billion euros indicated ahead of the auction.

Investor demand exceeded the amount on offer by nearly threefold with total bids worth 23.7 billion euros submitted.

Analysts said that the sale went well, with investors attracted to higher rates than those on German bonds.

The AFT also sold 1.182 billion euros of bonds linked to French and euro zone inflation rates in a separate auction with investors making bids worth 3.467 billion euros, also nearly three time the amount on offer.

Thanks partly to a trillion-euro injection of ECB liquidity into the banking system, France has been able to finance record levels of debt at close to historically low borrowing rates despite renewed concerns about the euro zone’s debt crisis.

The French bond market has so far largely greeted the election of Hollande calmly. He has pledged to balance the public accounts in 2017 and is leading a push to refocus a European budget discipline pact on stimulating growth.

AFT sold 3.651 billion euros of its February 2017 bond at a yield of 1.72 percent, the lowest on record for a five-year benchmark and down from 1.83 percent at last month’s auction. It had a bid-to-cover of 2.

AFT also sold 2.505 billion euros of its September 2014 BTAN bond at a yield of 0.74 percent, down from 0.85 percent the last time it was auctioned on April 19. The line drew firm demand with a so-called bid-to-cover ratio of 2.97.

It sold 945 million euros of its April 2015 OAT at a yield of 0.95 percent, down from 1.06 percent last month. It attracted a bid-to-cover of 4.58.

Some 895 million euros of the April 2016 bond were sold at a yield of 1.37 percent, down from 2.8 percent the last time the bond was auctioned a year ago. Its bid-to-cover was 4.97