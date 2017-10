PARIS (Reuters) - France will sell between 7 billion and 8 billion euros of medium-to long-term debt in an Oct 4. auction, including a new 2.25 percent October 2022 OAT bond, the AFT government debt agency said on Friday.

The lines on offer in next week’s auction are the 4.25 percent October 2018 OAT, the new 2.25 percent October 2022 OAT and the 4.50 percent April 2041 OAT.