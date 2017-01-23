FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 7 months ago

France enters green bond market with 22-year maturity: AFT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is entering the fast-growing market for green bonds with longest maturity ever issued, the Agence France Tresor said on Monday as it launched the sale.

As host of the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming, the government wants to put France at the center of the green bond market, which has so far been dominated mostly by corporate issuers and international development banks.

AFT said the new bond would have a 22-year maturity coming due in June 2039 and would be tapped in the future to meet investor demand. The coupon rate has yet to be announced.

The joint lead managers for the issue are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley , Natixis and Societe Generale.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas

