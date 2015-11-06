France to restore border controls during climate conference

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will reestablish intra-Europe border controls for a month when France hosts an international climate conference in December, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

With world leaders due to descend on Paris for the high-profile meeting, Cazeneuve said the move was necessary for security reasons.

Cazeneuve, speaking on BFM TV, noted that Europe’s Schengen border-free travel scheme allowed for controls to be temporarily restored for such events.

Almost 200 nations meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to try to seal a deal to fight global warming in the years from 2020. Some 80 world leaders are due to be in the French capital on the first day of the summit.