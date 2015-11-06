FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

France to restore border controls during climate conference

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve holds a news conference after an European Union interior and justice ministers emergency meeting on the migrants situation in Brussels, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will reestablish intra-Europe border controls for a month when France hosts an international climate conference in December, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

With world leaders due to descend on Paris for the high-profile meeting, Cazeneuve said the move was necessary for security reasons.

Cazeneuve, speaking on BFM TV, noted that Europe’s Schengen border-free travel scheme allowed for controls to be temporarily restored for such events.

Almost 200 nations meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to try to seal a deal to fight global warming in the years from 2020. Some 80 world leaders are due to be in the French capital on the first day of the summit.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

