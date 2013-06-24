Man arrested over British family murder in French Alps

A police officer stands by a cordon close to the house of Saad al-Hilli and his family in Claygate near London September 13 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in Britain have arrested a man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a British family of Iraqi origin who were killed in a high-profile murder in southern France last year.

“The 54-year-old man was detained at an address in Chessington, Surrey at around 7:30am (2:30 am EST) and is currently in police custody where he will be interviewed,” police said in a statement. There were no further details of the suspect.

Husband and wife Saad and Ikbal Al-Hilli, also from the county of Surrey, southwest of London, were killed in September 2012, along with Ikbal’s mother, Suhaila al-Allaf, prompting a joint murder investigation between British and French authorities.

A French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, was also found dead near the scene.

The killings happened on a remote mountain road near the French town of Annecy, close to the Swiss and Italian borders.

The pair’s four-year old daughter survived the attack, spending several hours cowered among the bodies of her dead parents and grandmother.