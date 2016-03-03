FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Britain agree to invest 2 billion euros in drone prototype project
March 3, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

France, Britain agree to invest 2 billion euros in drone prototype project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) French State Secretary for European Affairs Harlem Desir, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, French President Francois Hollande, Britain's Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault pose for a family photo during a Franco-British summit in Amiens, northern France, March 3, 2016.

AMIENS, France (Reuters) - France and Britain have agreed to invest 2 billion euros in a project to build a next-generation multi-role drone with a view to making it operational after 2030, the two countries said in a statement on Thursday.

“This program ... will be based on a multi-role drone platform that could serve as a basis for future operational capacity after 2030,” the statement said after a Franco-British summit. “We plan to invest 2 billion euros in this program with a technical assessment toward 2020.”

Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Andrew Callus

