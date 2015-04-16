Police seeking missing Briton find body in two parts near Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - Police searching for a missing 80-year-old British woman have found body parts in the Lot-et-Garonne region in southwest France, prosecutor Pascal Prache told reporters on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man has been detained in connection with the discovery, Prach said.

An autopsy will determine whether the body was that of the woman who has been missing since Saturday, but Prach said there was “little doubt” it was her.