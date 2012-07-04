FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France trims 2012 financing needs to 180 billion euros: AFT
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 4, 2012 / 4:44 PM / 5 years ago

France trims 2012 financing needs to 180 billion euros: AFT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state has cut its financing requirement this year to 180.3 billion euros, from a previous estimate of 184 billion euros, following a revised 2012 budget on Wednesday, the Agence France Tresor (AFT) debt management agency said.

AFT said in a statement that other cash resources had been revised upwards by 3.7 billion euros to 7.9 billion euros because it had been able to sell bonds this year below their coupon yields.

Despite a record high level of debt, France has been borrowing recently at historically low levels as investors seek the relative safety of French debt with the promise of richer yields than those offered on German bonds.

The AFT said it would sell fewer BTF Treasury-bills than previously expected and that the amount of medium- and long-term issuances net of buybacks would remain unchanged at 178 billion euros.

France has so far completed two-third of its medium- and long-term issuances.

AFT expects the amount of outstanding BTFs to stand at 170.1 billion euros at the end of the year, or 12.2 percent of the total French state debt on the market.

The amount stood at 177.8 billion euros, or 13.5 percent, at the end of 2011.

France’s new government announced 7 billion euros in tax hikes on Wednesday in order to close a shortfall in its 2012 budget caused by weak growth, in an effort to keep its deficit targets on track.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.