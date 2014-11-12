FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks targeted as France confirms 2015 savings in mini-budget
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2014 / 10:53 AM / 3 years ago

Banks targeted as France confirms 2015 savings in mini-budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande attends a ceremony to commemorate the end of World War One at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande’s government plans to remove a tax break currently available for banks as part of a package of additional measures aimed at getting the European Commission’s green light for its deficit-reduction efforts.

According to the text of a draft mini-budget presented to cabinet on Wednesday, a so-called systemic risk charge paid by credit institutions will no longer be tax-deductible in France, a move which will yield an extra 280 million euros ($349 million) next year.

The three-year-old charge will gradually be replaced by contributions to an EU-wide banking crisis resolution fund. Those contributions will also be non-deductible.

The French Banking Federation (FBF) immediately urged the government to reconsider.

“It would penalise French banks already subject to high taxes and would be a setback to efforts to fund the economy, vital to restoring growth,” it said in a statement, adding it was a “serious breach” of Hollande’s pledge not to impose further tax burdens on the corporate sector.

The measure is part of a package aimed at cutting borrowing by an extra 3.6 billion euros in 2015. A new tax on certain second residences and additional efforts to combat tax fraud are also planned.

The government confirmed its forecast of a 2014 deficit of 4.4 percent of GDP for this year. Before the new measures, the deficit was due to fall to 4.3 percent - much higher than the EU-mandated ceiling of 3 percent it had promised for 2015.

(1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro)

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.