EU's Moscovici pledges no special treatment for France

PARIS (Reuters) - France can not receive exceptional treatment on EU budget rules, incoming European Economic and Financial Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in an interview published shortly after his nomination on Wednesday.

“It’s out of question to give some sort of derogation, suspension or exception to France,” Moscovici said told Les Echos newspaper.

The former French finance minister was put in charge of the European Commission’s powerful economics portfolio on Wednesday hours after the French government said it would not meet an EU-agreed public deficit target next year.

Asked whether other countries should accept giving France more time to reduce its deficit, Moscovici said: “It’s in no one’s interest to put France in a difficult situation by demanding the impossible.”